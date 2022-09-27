Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,125 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 279.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 15,354,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,345,000 after acquiring an additional 800,082 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,594,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HTRB traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. 58,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $41.02.

