Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,370 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

