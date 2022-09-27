Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.15. 6,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,089. The company has a market capitalization of $187.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $461.31 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

