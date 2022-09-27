Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,011,592. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.