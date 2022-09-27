Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,841 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,226,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,604,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,075,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 263,345 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,844 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,458,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

