Scotiabank Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUN stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,934. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.16.

Insider Activity

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 5.9099995 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,675.60.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

