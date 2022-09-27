Scotiabank Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.07.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %
DPM stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.46. 282,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,442. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$9.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 12,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, with a total value of C$71,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,036,707.82.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
