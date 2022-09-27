Scotiabank Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.07.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

DPM stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.46. 282,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,442. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$9.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$171.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1068455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 12,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, with a total value of C$71,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,036,707.82.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.