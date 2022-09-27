ScPrime Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $3,336.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003928 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,408,874 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.