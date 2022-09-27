Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Declares Dividend of GBX 8

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Serica Energy Stock Up 4.5 %
Serica Energy stock traded up GBX 15.45 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 357.45 ($4.32). The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Serica Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 181.44 ($2.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($5.49). The stock has a market cap of £975.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,266.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 380.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 351.45.
About Serica Energy
