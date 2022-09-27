Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Declares Dividend of GBX 8

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Serica Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Serica Energy stock traded up GBX 15.45 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 357.45 ($4.32). The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Serica Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 181.44 ($2.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($5.49). The stock has a market cap of £975.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,266.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 380.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 351.45.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

