Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $380.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 93.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Seritage Growth Properties

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,917 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $779,138.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,241,397 shares in the company, valued at $191,973,312.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.