Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $206.35

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $206.35 and last traded at $206.42, with a volume of 51071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.