Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Drops By 93.7%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the August 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Allianz Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 479,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,502. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.36 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Allianz will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
