Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Drops By 93.7%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the August 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 479,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,502. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.36 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Allianz will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allianz Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALIZY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

(Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.