Short Interest in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Drops By 94.3%

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 82,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Stock Performance

Authentic Equity Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,916. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Authentic Equity Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 412.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Company Profile

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

