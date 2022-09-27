Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Grows By 4,800.0%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

BE Semiconductor Industries stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. 1,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.54.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BE Semiconductor Industries

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

