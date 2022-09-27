Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Declines By 80.0%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. 2,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $73,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,926,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $217,090 in the last ninety days.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

