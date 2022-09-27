Short Interest in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW) Grows By 217.6%

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 217.6% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of CMRAW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 1,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,616. Comera Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

