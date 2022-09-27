Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Expands By 14,300.0%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 14,300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Defense Metals Price Performance

DFMTF remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,839. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

About Defense Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.