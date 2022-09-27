Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Expands By 14,300.0%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 14,300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
DFMTF remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,839. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.
About Defense Metals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Defense Metals (DFMTF)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.