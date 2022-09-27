Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Expands By 322.1%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,300 shares, an increase of 322.1% from the August 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 307,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADRNY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

