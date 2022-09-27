Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Drops By 57.9%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NIM stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,914. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

