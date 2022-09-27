Short Interest in Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Expands By 8,400.0%

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 8,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.0 days.

Oxford Instruments Stock Down 17.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OXINF traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 0. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,320 ($28.03) to GBX 2,010 ($24.29) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Featured Stories

