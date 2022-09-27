Short Interest in Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Grows By 252,400.0%

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a growth of 252,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,930,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,716,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,995,414. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

About Trans Global Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, engages in the distribution and retailing of wine in China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.