Short Interest in Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Grows By 252,400.0%

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a growth of 252,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,930,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,716,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,995,414. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Trans Global Group
