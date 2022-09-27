Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Expands By 533.3%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other U.S. Gold news, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,070.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of USAU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,994. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

