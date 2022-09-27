Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Increases By 1,266.7%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ultrack Systems Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of MJLB traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Ultrack Systems has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

