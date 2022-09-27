Short Interest in Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Decreases By 74.0%

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the August 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VEOEY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

Veolia Environnement stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,840. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.8178 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

