Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Drops By 76.0%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the August 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,264. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

