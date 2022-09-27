Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Decreases By 71.6%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTKWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WTKWY traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $93.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,814. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

About Wolters Kluwer

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

(Get Rating)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

See Also

