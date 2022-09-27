Sib LLC Purchases 127,229 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Sib LLC raised its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the quarter. fuboTV accounts for about 0.5% of Sib LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sib LLC owned about 0.14% of fuboTV worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signify Wealth bought a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 105.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 127.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

fuboTV Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE FUBO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 46,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,574,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

