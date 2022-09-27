Sigma Healthcare Limited (SIG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on October 11th

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17.

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent pharmacy stores under the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, WholeLife, and PharmaSave brands.

