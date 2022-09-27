Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Up 953.8% in September

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 953.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WINR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 111,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

