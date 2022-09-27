Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 11,035 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Global X MLP ETF worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,152,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

