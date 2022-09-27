Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 32,687 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,687 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 118,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. 49,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,765. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

