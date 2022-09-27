SingularityDAO Hits One Day Volume of $1.18 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $32.95 million and $1.18 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011125 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070791 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10822250 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO was first traded on May 7th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityDAO’s official website is www.singularitydao.ai.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO is a decentralised, blockchain-based organisation with the main goal of governing DynaSets, diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI. Voting power in SingularityDAO is granted by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO). SingularityDAO brings the sophisticated risk-management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi, using SingularityNET’s superior AI technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

