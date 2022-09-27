Sippican Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp comprises 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 300,930 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $18,219,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 1,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,539. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $125.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

