Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.11. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

