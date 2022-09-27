Sippican Capital Advisors Has $348,000 Stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $12,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 146,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $7,574,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,829,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $3,496,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

