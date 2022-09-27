Sippican Capital Advisors Increases Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,230 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 72,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,377. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

