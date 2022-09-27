Sippican Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 301.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.02. 117,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,120,914. 3M has a 1-year low of $111.62 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

