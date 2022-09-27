SkinCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $11,492.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $30,450.57 and $11,492.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms.”

