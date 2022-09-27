SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. SLM has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at about $817,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in SLM by 123.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.