SmartMesh Achieves Market Cap of $5.37 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (SMT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $20,874.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors.”

