Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Plans $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.202 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a payout ratio of 89.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to earn $13.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $115.76.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

