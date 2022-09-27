Somerville Kurt F Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 3.9% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 119,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded down $4.42 on Tuesday, hitting $258.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.04. The firm has a market cap of $187.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

