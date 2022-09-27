Somerville Kurt F Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.7% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $202,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 101,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 56.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $741,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 149,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

