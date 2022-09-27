Somerville Kurt F Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,577 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. 126,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,849. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

