Somerville Kurt F Has $344,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ALB traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $268.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,956. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 122.74, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.19.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.