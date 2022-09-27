Somerville Kurt F Has $530,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in American Express were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.02. 82,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.72. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

