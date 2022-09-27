Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.61. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 35,558 shares.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Henry Ji acquired 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.