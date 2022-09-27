SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Trading Down 1.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 935,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 805,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPX. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 115,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.