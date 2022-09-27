SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.52

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 2535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.