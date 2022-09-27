SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

GLD traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 92,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,924. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average of $169.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

